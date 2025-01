Accel Entertainment operates as a distributed gaming operator in the US, installing and maintaining gaming terminals, redemption devices, and other amusement devices in non-casino locations. They also provide gaming solutions to licensed establishment partners and operate stand-alone ATMs and other entertainment equipment. As of December 31, 2021, they operated 13,639 video gaming terminals across 2,584 locations in Illinois. The company is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.