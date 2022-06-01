← Company Directory
Academic Partnerships
    At Academic Partnerships, we are expanding access to higher education by helping universities launch, grow, and manage affordable, top-quality online degree programs.For more than a decade, we have helped universities expand their influence through the online delivery of instruction. Today, we serve more than 60 universities in the United States. We have assisted more than 5,200 faculty members in the transition of nearly 5,400 courses into an online format, spanning 650 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, and we have had the privilege of supporting more than 270,000 students along their higher education journey

    academicpartnerships.com
    2007
    810
    $100M-$250M
