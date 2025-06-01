← Company Directory
Academia Sinica
Academia Sinica Research Assistant Salaries

The median Research Assistant compensation in Taiwan package at Academia Sinica totals NT$510K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Academia Sinica's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Median Package
Academia Sinica
Research Assistant
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$510K
Level
-
Base
NT$510K
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Academia Sinica?

NT$4.99M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Research Assistant at Academia Sinica in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$630,066. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Academia Sinica for the Research Assistant role in Taiwan is NT$510,479.

