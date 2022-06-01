← Company Directory
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Salaries

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's salary ranges from $45,517 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $176,623 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Cybersecurity Analyst
$45.5K
Software Engineer
$177K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $176,623. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is $111,070.

