Abra
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Abra Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Israel package at Abra totals ₪247K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Abra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Abra
Backend Software Engineer
Petach Tikva, HM, Israel
Total per year
₪247K
Level
-
Base
₪247K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Abra?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Abra in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪337,834. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Abra for the Backend Software Engineer role in Israel is ₪247,292.

Other Resources