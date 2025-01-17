← Company Directory
ABOUT YOU
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

  • Hamburg Metro Region

ABOUT YOU Product Manager Salaries in Hamburg Metro Region

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ABOUT YOU's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

€70.4K - €83.4K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
€62K€70.4K€83.4K€88K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at ABOUT YOU?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at ABOUT YOU in Hamburg Metro Region sits at a yearly total compensation of €87,970. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ABOUT YOU for the Product Manager role in Hamburg Metro Region is €61,961.

