ABN AMRO
ABN AMRO Data Engineer Salaries in Netherlands

The median Data Engineer compensation in Netherlands package at ABN AMRO totals €65.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ABN AMRO's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
ABN AMRO
Data Engineer
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Total per year
€65.6K
Level
E
Base
€65.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at ABN AMRO?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at ABN AMRO in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €84,604. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ABN AMRO for the Data Engineer role in Netherlands is €65,556.

