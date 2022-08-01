Abine provides consumers with online privacy solutions that are innovative, easy to use, and work for everyday web users. With proven tools, Abine enables people to both benefit from the web and retain control over their personal information. Millions of consumers have used Abine’s privacy solutions. Abine: online privacy starts here.Abine's flagship product, Blur, is a free browser add-on that is a secure password manager which also blocks online tracking by hundreds of advertising companies and social networks. Additionally, Blur's masking tools allow consumers to used "Masked" identities, helping them control the amount of personal information that they're giving away online. Abine's DeleteMe is a premium service that removes consumers’ personal information listings from the largest data collection websites.Abine has partnered with global security companies, including Check Point and Avira, to power the Do Not Track technology in their security offerings. Abine is also partnered with numerous organizations to deliver its DeleteMe service, including the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), the California Judges Association (CJA) and The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC). Abine is backed by premier venture capital firms Accomplice Venture and General Catalyst Partners.