Abeona Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies for rare genetic diseases. Its lead program is EB-101, a gene-corrected cell therapy in Phase III clinical trial for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The company also develops gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome, CLN3 disease, cystic fibrosis, and genetic eye disorders. Abeona was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals and is headquartered in New York.