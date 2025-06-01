← Company Directory
AbCellera
AbCellera Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at AbCellera totals CA$154K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AbCellera's total compensation packages.

AbCellera
Software Developer
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Total per year
CA$154K
Level
-
Base
CA$123K
Stock (/yr)
CA$20.6K
Bonus
CA$10.3K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
7 Years
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at AbCellera in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$198,496. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AbCellera for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$136,665.

