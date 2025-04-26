← Company Directory
ABBYY
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Budapest Metropolitan Area

ABBYY Software Engineer Salaries in Budapest Metropolitan Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Budapest Metropolitan Area package at ABBYY totals HUF 23.61M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ABBYY's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
ABBYY
Senior Software Engineer
Budapest, BU, Hungary
Total per year
HUF 23.61M
Level
L6
Base
HUF 23.61M
Stock (/yr)
HUF 0
Bonus
HUF 0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at ABBYY?

HUF 58.49M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve HUF 10.97M+ (sometimes HUF 109.67M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ABBYY in Budapest Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 35,786,793. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ABBYY for the Software Engineer role in Budapest Metropolitan Area is HUF 23,144,554.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ABBYY

Related Companies

  • KLDiscovery
  • Civis Analytics
  • eClinicalWorks
  • GoodData
  • BAO Systems
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources