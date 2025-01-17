← Company Directory
Abbott
Abbott Mechanical Engineer Salaries in Greater Los Angeles Area

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package at Abbott totals $120K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Abbott's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Abbott
Senior Mechanical Engineer
Los Angeles, CA
Total per year
$120K
Level
Senior Mechanical Engineer
Base
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Abbott?

Latest Salary Submissions
Included Titles

Quality Engineer

Manufacturing Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Abbott in Greater Los Angeles Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $174,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Abbott for the Mechanical Engineer role in Greater Los Angeles Area is $86,000.

