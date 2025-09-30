Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland at ABB totals CHF 122K per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Switzerland package totals CHF 118K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ABB's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Software Engineer
CHF 122K
CHF 122K
CHF 0
CHF 0
Senior Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Lead Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
