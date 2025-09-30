Company Directory
ABB
ABB Financial Analyst Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

The median Financial Analyst compensation in Greater Bengaluru package at ABB totals ₹807K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ABB's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
ABB
Financial Analyst
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹807K
Level
hidden
Base
₹807K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
0-1 Years
What are the career levels at ABB?

₹13.94M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at ABB in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,288,873. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ABB for the Financial Analyst role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹750,653.

Other Resources