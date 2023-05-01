← Company Directory
Abacus Group
Abacus Group Salaries

Abacus Group's salary ranges from $9,045 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $107,535 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Abacus Group. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$9K
Software Engineer
$108K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Abacus Group is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $107,535. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Abacus Group is $58,290.

