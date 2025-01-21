← Company Directory
Abacum
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Administrative Assistant

  • All Administrative Assistant Salaries

Abacum Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in Colombia at Abacum ranges from COP 49.5K to COP 69.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Abacum's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

COP 53.7K - COP 65K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
COP 49.5KCOP 53.7KCOP 65KCOP 69.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Administrative Assistant submissions at Abacum to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve COP 125.66M+ (sometimes COP 1.26B+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Abacum?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Administrative Assistant offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at Abacum in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 69,227. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Abacum for the Administrative Assistant role in Colombia is COP 49,533.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Abacum

Related Companies

  • Coinbase
  • DoorDash
  • Intuit
  • Snap
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources