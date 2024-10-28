← Company Directory
Aarti Industries
Aarti Industries Salaries

Aarti Industries's salary ranges from $10,981 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $12,034 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aarti Industries. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Project Manager
$11K
Software Engineer
$12K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Aarti Industries is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $12,034. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aarti Industries is $11,507.

