AARP
AARP Salaries

AARP's salary ranges from $52,260 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in Germany at the low-end to $201,000 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AARP. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Business Analyst
$122K
Data Analyst
$99K
Data Scientist
$131K

Information Technologist (IT)
$52.3K
Marketing
$148K
Product Designer
$201K
Project Manager
$121K
Software Engineer
$73.2K
Solution Architect
$72.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AARP is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AARP is $120,600.

