A&W Food Services of Canada
A&W Food Services of Canada Salaries

A&W Food Services of Canada's median salary is $63,072 for a Data Analyst . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of A&W Food Services of Canada. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Data Analyst
$63.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at A&W Food Services of Canada is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $63,072. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at A&W Food Services of Canada is $63,072.

