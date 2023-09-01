← Company Directory
Aalto
Aalto Salaries

Aalto's salary ranges from $36,103 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Finland at the low-end to $74,625 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aalto. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Product Designer
$74.6K
Software Engineer
$36.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Aalto is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $74,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aalto is $55,364.

