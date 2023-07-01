The American 7s Football League (A7FL) is a unique sports league that offers a new format for football, with 7-on-7 gameplay without helmets or hard shell pads. Founded in 2014, the league has grown to 32 teams in 4 divisions and has partnerships with Eleven Sports, Facebook Watch, Twitch, and WAVE.tv. A7FL attracts fans of all ages with its thrilling highlights and compelling content, generating millions of views. The league recently added UFC Co-Founder David Isaacs to its ranks and has over 600K social media followers. For more information, visit A7FL.com or contact them through their social media platforms. They are also currently raising money and offering investment opportunities.