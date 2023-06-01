A10 Capital is a non-recourse commercial real estate lender founded in 2007. They offer short-term transitional bridge loans and long-term permanent loans on stabilized assets to mortgage brokers and direct borrowers nationwide. Loan sizes range from $5MM-$50MM+ for single assets and up to $200MM for portfolio loans. A10 Capital's platform is primarily in-house, from origination to servicing, and they lend in various markets and property types. They have headquarters in Boise, Idaho, and regional offices throughout the US.