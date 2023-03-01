← Company Directory
A Place for Mom
A Place for Mom Salaries

A Place for Mom's salary ranges from $82,913 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $290,700 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of A Place for Mom. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $135K
Data Analyst
$82.9K
Data Scientist
$142K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Product Manager
$291K
Software Engineering Manager
$246K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at A Place for Mom is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $290,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at A Place for Mom is $142,285.

