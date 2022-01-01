← Company Directory
A-LIGN
A-LIGN Salaries

A-LIGN's salary ranges from $61,250 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $163,180 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of A-LIGN. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$155K
Product Designer
$163K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$61.3K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Software Engineer
$75.4K
The highest paying role reported at A-LIGN is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $163,180. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at A-LIGN is $115,198.

