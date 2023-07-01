← Company Directory
9Fiber
    9FIBER, Inc. is an innovative company that converts agricultural waste into clean materials, reducing our reliance on petroleum and virgin forests. Their patented technology produces production-ready materials without contaminants, allowing for smooth production and reduced manufacturing problems. Their products include short and long organic fibers made from purpose-grown, CBD, or agri-waste. They use eco-friendly technology that requires 90% less water than conventional cotton processing and aim for closed-loop circularity by capturing 95% of material waste. Their focus since 2017 has been on creating cleaner alternatives to cellulosic additives derived from timber, using hemp-derived base materials that are better for the planet and customer health. These sustainable materials can replace timber and petroleum-based additives globally without increasing costs. 9FIBER is leading the way in sustainable manufacturing.

    http://www.9fiber.com
    2017
    31
    $1M-$10M
