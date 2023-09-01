← Company Directory
99 Group
99 Group Salaries

99 Group's salary ranges from $28,263 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Indonesia at the low-end to $134,803 for a Software Engineer in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 99 Group. Last updated: 1/18/2025

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 99 Group is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,803. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 99 Group is $81,533.

