8x8
8x8 Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Singapore at 8x8 ranges from SGD 180K to SGD 247K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for 8x8's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 195K - SGD 232K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 180KSGD 195KSGD 232KSGD 247K
Common Range
Possible Range

SGD 211K

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At 8x8, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at 8x8 in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 246,867. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 8x8 for the Software Engineering Manager role in Singapore is SGD 180,320.

