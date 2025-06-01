← Company Directory
8x8
8x8 Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in United States at 8x8 ranges from $191K to $271K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for 8x8's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

$216K - $246K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$191K$216K$246K$271K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At 8x8, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at 8x8 in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $271,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 8x8 for the Business Analyst role in United States is $190,900.

