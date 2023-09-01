← Company Directory
8 West Consulting
8 West Consulting Salaries

8 West Consulting's median salary is $139,925 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 8 West Consulting. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
$140K
The highest paying role reported at 8 West Consulting is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $139,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 8 West Consulting is $139,925.

