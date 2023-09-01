← Company Directory
7Mind
7Mind Salaries

7Mind's salary ranges from $25,803 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $73,654 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 7Mind. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Marketing
$25.8K
Software Engineer
$73.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 7Mind is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $73,654. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 7Mind is $49,729.

