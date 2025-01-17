← Company Directory
6sense
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

6sense Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India package at 6sense totals ₹6.15M per year.

Median Package
company icon
6sense
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹6.15M
Level
hidden
Base
₹5.35M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹793K
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at 6sense?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At 6sense, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At 6sense, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at 6sense in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,718,906. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 6sense for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in India is ₹6,001,987.

