6sense
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Pune Metropolitan Region

6sense Software Engineer Salaries in Pune Metropolitan Region

The median Software Engineer compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region package at 6sense totals ₹4.13M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for 6sense's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
6sense
Software Engineer
Pune, MH, India
Total per year
₹4.13M
Level
L3
Base
₹2.85M
Stock (/yr)
₹1.28M
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at 6sense?

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At 6sense, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At 6sense, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at 6sense in Pune Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹9,574,204. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 6sense for the Software Engineer role in Pune Metropolitan Region is ₹5,795,383.

