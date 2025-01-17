← Company Directory
6sense
  Product Manager
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

  • San Francisco Bay Area

6sense Product Manager Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Product Manager compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at 6sense totals $230K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for 6sense's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
6sense
Product Manager
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$230K
Level
hidden
Base
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$30K
Bonus
$30K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at 6sense?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At 6sense, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at 6sense in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $286,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 6sense for the Product Manager role in San Francisco Bay Area is $234,000.

