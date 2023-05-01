500 Global is a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage technology companies. With over $2.7B in Assets Under Management, they focus on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can drive economic growth. They have backed over 5,000 founders representing more than 2,600 companies operating in 80 countries. Their portfolio includes 51 companies valued at over $1 billion and 140 companies valued at over $100 million. Their team members are located in more than 15 countries and bring experience as entrepreneurs, investors, and operators from leading technology companies.