4flow
4flow Management Consultant Salaries

The average Management Consultant total compensation in Germany at 4flow ranges from €71.2K to €102K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for 4flow's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

€81.6K - €95.5K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
€71.2K€81.6K€95.5K€102K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at 4flow?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at 4flow in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €101,620. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 4flow for the Management Consultant role in Germany is €71,221.

