4flow provides consulting, software and services for logistics and supply chain management. More than 700 4flow team members leverage their supply chain expertise and IT know-how to best serve our customers at 18 locations around the world. Around the globe, we develop and implement lean and sustainable supply chain strategies for our clients’ businesses. Our clients come from a variety of industries including: vehicle manufacturers and suppliers, consumer goods and retail, industrial machinery manufacturers, medical technology, basic materials, spare parts, renewable energy, high-tech and telecommunications, and logistics service providers (LSP). 4flow and its customer AGCO were honored with the prestigious German Award for Supply Chain Management in 2016, presented by BVL International.Our consulting expertise at 4flow ranges from implementing lean logistics, designing and optimizing networks, managing and optimizing transportation to improving inventory, managing international supply chains and customs processes as well as enhancing import and export processes.4flow vista® is the standard software for supply chain design and optimization.4flow management handles the routine planning, optimization and operation of customers’ supply chain networks worldwide. 4flow research develops practical innovations, and conducts supply chain research relevant to the industry.