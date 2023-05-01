4D Molecular Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops product candidates using adeno-associated viruses vectors. It focuses on ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology and has three product candidates in clinical trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, choroideremia, and Fabry disease. The company also has two IND candidates for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and cystic fibrosis lung disease. It has research and collaboration arrangements with uniQure, CRF, Roche, and CFF and was founded in 2013 in Emeryville, California.