48forty Solutions is the largest pallet management company in North America, with a national network of over 245 facilities, including 68 company-owned and operated pallet manufacturing and recycling facilities, and a network of more than 180 affiliates. They provide reliable, cost-effective end-to-end pallet solutions, pallet supply and retrieval, on-site services, reverse logistics, and more. Their facilities and fleet are company owned and operated, providing consistent quality and pricing and a higher level of service and accountability to their customers.