4505 Meats
    4505 Meats is a sustainable food company founded by chef and butcher Ryan Farr in 2009. They specialize in producing high-quality, all-natural pork rinds, including their popular Natural Chicharrones and Cracklins. The company has found success by capturing the current trend towards Paleo and Gluten-free products. They work with small farmers and ranchers who are committed to good husbandry practices and sustainability. 4505 Meats takes pride in enriching their community through delicious and ethically-raised meat.

    https://4505meats.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

