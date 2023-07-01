4505 Meats is a sustainable food company founded by chef and butcher Ryan Farr in 2009. They specialize in producing high-quality, all-natural pork rinds, including their popular Natural Chicharrones and Cracklins. The company has found success by capturing the current trend towards Paleo and Gluten-free products. They work with small farmers and ranchers who are committed to good husbandry practices and sustainability. 4505 Meats takes pride in enriching their community through delicious and ethically-raised meat.