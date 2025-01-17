3M Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at 3M ranges from $90.6K per year for T1 to $170K per year for T4A. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $105K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for 3M's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus T1 Software Developer (Entry Level) $90.6K $86.1K $0 $4.4K T2 Advanced Software Developer $96.1K $91.7K $0 $4.4K T3 Senior Software Developer $128K $120K $0 $7.8K T4 Specialist Software Developer $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 5 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 0 % YR 1 0 % YR 2 100 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU + Options At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 0 % vests in the 1st -year ( 0.00 % annually )

0 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 0.00 % annually )

100 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 100.00 % annually ) You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award. 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.3 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU + Options At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.30 % annually ) You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

What's the vesting schedule at 3M ?

