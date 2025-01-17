Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at 3M ranges from $86K per year for T1 to $103K per year for T2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $90K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for 3M's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
T1
$86K
$84.3K
$0
$1.7K
T2
$103K
$98.3K
$0
$4.7K
T3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
0%
YR 1
0%
YR 2
100 %
YR 3
At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
0% vests in the 2nd-year (0.00% annually)
100% vests in the 3rd-year (100.00% annually)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
