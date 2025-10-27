Company Directory
3M Electrical Engineer Salaries

The average Electrical Engineer total compensation in United States at 3M ranges from $91.3K to $128K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for 3M's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/27/2025

Average Total Compensation

$99K - $120K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$91.3K$99K$120K$128K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

0%

YR 2

100 %

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-YR (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 2nd-YR (0.00% annually)

  • 100% vests in the 3rd-YR (100.00% annually)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Electrical Engineer at 3M in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $127,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 3M for the Electrical Engineer role in United States is $91,300.

