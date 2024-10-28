← Company Directory
3K Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company

3K Technologies Salaries

3K Technologies's median salary is $26,293 for a Data Scientist . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 3K Technologies. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$26.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 3K Technologies is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $26,293. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 3K Technologies is $26,293.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for 3K Technologies

Related Companies

  • DoorDash
  • Microsoft
  • LinkedIn
  • Intuit
  • Lyft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources