360Learning
360Learning Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in France package at 360Learning totals €56.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for 360Learning's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/31/2025

Median Package
company icon
360Learning
Software Engineer
Paris, IL, France
Total per year
€56.5K
Level
30
Base
€54.5K
Stock (/yr)
€2K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at 360Learning?

€146K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at 360Learning in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €113,439. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 360Learning for the Software Engineer role in France is €71,554.

