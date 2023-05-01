← Company Directory
3 STEP Sports
3 STEP Sports Salaries

3 STEP Sports's median salary is $74,625 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 3 STEP Sports. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
$74.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 3 STEP Sports is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $74,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 3 STEP Sports is $74,625.

