← Company Directory
2U
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • New York City Area

2U Software Engineer Salaries in New York City Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area package at 2U totals $137K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for 2U's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
2U
Site Reliability Engineer
New York, NY
Total per year
$137K
Level
Software Engineer II
Base
$133K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$4K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at 2U?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at 2U in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $171,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 2U for the Software Engineer role in New York City Area is $138,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for 2U

Related Companies

  • Sabre
  • Rubicon Project
  • CME Group
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Weedmaps
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources