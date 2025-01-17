← Company Directory
23andMe
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Security Software Engineer

23andMe Security Software Engineer Salaries

The median Security Software Engineer compensation in United States package at 23andMe totals $268K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for 23andMe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
23andMe
Software Engineer
Sunnyvale, CA
Total per year
$268K
Level
L4
Base
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$98K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at 23andMe?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Security Software Engineer at 23andMe in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $396,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 23andMe for the Security Software Engineer role in United States is $243,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for 23andMe

Related Companies

  • Allbirds
  • Tesla
  • Comcast
  • Electronic Arts
  • AT&T
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources