Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at 23andMe ranges from $137K per year for L1 to $249K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $206K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for 23andMe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$137K
$129K
$3K
$5.3K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$203K
$170K
$17.7K
$15.8K
L4
$249K
$196K
$47.7K
$5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
