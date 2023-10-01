← Company Directory
21.co
21.co Salaries

21.co's salary ranges from $119,400 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in United States at the low-end to $157,505 for a Software Engineer in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 21.co. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Product Designer
$119K
Software Engineer
$158K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 21.co is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $157,505. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 21.co is $138,452.

