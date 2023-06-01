← Company Directory
1X Technologies
1X Technologies Salaries

1X Technologies's salary ranges from $83,400 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in Norway at the low-end to $193,184 for a Customer Service in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 1X Technologies. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Customer Service
$193K
Hardware Engineer
$127K
Mechanical Engineer
$83.4K

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

Software Engineer
$124K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 1X Technologies is Customer Service at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $193,184. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1X Technologies is $125,486.

